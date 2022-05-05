Doing gymnastics after cancer and during therapy? You can, indeed you must, to live better – Corriere.it

from Vera Martinella

Many strategies, starting with regular physical activity, can help patients achieve psycho-physical well-being and counteract the effects of treatment. A platform with a training program is launched

In Italy, people living after a cancer diagnosis are growing every year and, to date, they exceed three and a half million. Almost a third definitively cured, many others live with for years a disease that has become chronic. For everyone, even for those who have recently received the diagnosis and are still in the midst of the treatment process, it is essential to have access to rehabilitation necessary according to the type of tumor you suffer from, do physical activity (each according to their possibilities) and also take care of thepsychological aspect with the aim of having a good quality of life during and after treatments. In short, the psycho-physical well-being of patients can and must be an achievable goal, taking advantage of all possible solutions to stem the side effects of therapies, both medical and exploiting the many (still little known and underestimated) advantages that derive from an exercise physical performed regularly.

The initiative And to the psycho-physical well-being of people with a history of cancer dedicated to the new digital platform Oncowellness, which was created to help patients face their treatment path in the best conditions with the help of certified trainers, training cards and videos. tutorial. The objectives? Promote physical activity and an active lifestyleoffer an informative reference point on the benefits of regular exercise and initiate sufferers to customized programs to be performed under the direction and supervision of your doctor. The platform, promoted by Pfizer together with oncologists, physiatrists, rehabilitators and trainers, is accessible without the need to register and totally free. Aimed at all cancer patients, it also has specific focuses on four types of cancer (breast, lung, genitourinary and hematological). It is important that breast cancer patients start physical activity as soon as possible and that they do not leave it even during treatments, if possible, it is also important that any type of activity is decided by the physiatrist based on the type of surgery and general conditions of the woman – he says Adriana Bonifacino, president of IncontraDonna Onlus, one of the partners of the initiative -. In general, there are no limitations: they range from activities to meditation more or less soft, perhaps with physical and muscular commitment to activities carried out in the pool, in the gym or with a personal trainer, by bicycle or canoe. The project in partnership also with the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphomas and myeloma (Ail), Europa Donna Italia, Susan G. Komen Italy, Associazione PaLiNUro (Patients free from urothelial neoplasms) and Women against lung cancer Europe WALCE ( Walce).

All the benefits of movement Every year in Italy about a thousand cancer deaths could be avoided with 30 minutes of motion 5 times a week. By now, many scientific studies, conducted on millions of people, have shown how regularly practicing sports helps prevent different types of neoplasms, heal faster and significantly reduce the risk of relapses. The data is particularly relevant and convincing for postmenopausal breast cancer (risk reduction of 13%), for that of colon (20% risk reduction) andendometrium (20-25% risk reduction), to give examples. Moving also helps fight depression, fatigue o chronic fatigue, anxiety, sleep and mood disorders affecting up to 70% of patients. It is not a question of marathons or competitions, even short walks are enough for those who cannot face efforts, or simple relaxation or yoga exercises that contribute to improving the days of the sick physically and psychologically. The reason for these benefits also lies in the fact that regular physical activity entails changes in the brain inducing calm and relaxation – explains Gabriella De Benedetta, vice president of the Italian Society of Psycho-Oncology -. The endorphins that are released during exercise have analgesic and euphoric function and improve the mood. It increases body and mental energy and thus increases the person’s ability to cope with events. Physical activity increases self-confidence and self-esteem thanks to the small goals and objectives that the person reaches day after day. They also improve executive functions, memory, and ultimately improve self-perception.

Adapt the effort to the individual patient Aerobic activity to manage fatigue, exercises to improve muscle elasticity, techniques to make movements flexible and harmonious, exercises for posture and balance, standing and floor stretching, breathing exercises to control stress and anxiety. These are some of the main groups of exercises proposed on Oncowellness and developed by the three trainers of the project, professionals expressly trained in the psycho-physical support of cancer patients (and certified by the Cancer Exercise Training Institute, the reference institution in the United States). Training sheets and video tutorials made by trainers present the recommended exercises for building customized routes, to be performed always under the indication and supervision of your specialist or doctor, based on specific needs and conditions. In order to effectively and safely plan a path of physical activity in a cancer patient it is necessary to “adapt” it to the individual case – underlines Claudia Cerulli, researcher in Physical activity and health at the University of Rome Foro Italico -. She starts from an accurate medical history that frames the pathology, any problems and comorbidities, drugs taken. For light activities such as walking or joint mobility exercises, nothing else is needed. In case of more intense activity, a visit to a specialist in sports medicine would be advisable. Subsequently, it is necessary to “structure” a workout that adapts the workload in terms of intensity, frequency and duration of the exercise. The components to train are endurance, strength and flexibility. The program must then be constantly adapted over time.