Doing what we love for a long time keeps us active, says Jacqueline Andere

Ana Monica Rodriguez

Newspaper La Jornada

Thursday, September 29, 2022, p. 7

To talk with the actress Jacqueline Andere is to travel to the past, to a beautiful time know anecdotes of renowned actors, directors and varied characters, as well as countless projects in theater, film and television, but above all, witness the great passion for a career, forged based on hard effort, talent, beauty and elegance .

convinced that work is life Andere continues to brighten a 66-year career, which began in experimental theater, the same performing arts where he currently operates. and he really enjoys his character of Lola in the work 100 square meters or the drawback, in which he shares tables with Ana Karina Guevara at the Manolo Fábregas Theater Center.

“Also did fantastic theater; Guillermo Aguilar was the prince in the program of (Enrique Alonso) Cachirulo; he was a very dear friend. There I was a princess or fairy ”, the actress recalled about her beginnings on television, in which she received her first great opportunity in the soap opera Life by life.

Footprint in soap operas

In this environment his presence has been constant and among his works are remembered Wild Heart, The right to be born, Letters without destiny, Crossroads, In search of paradise, Legends of Mexico, The neighborhood, The mummies of Guanajuato, Deceive me, The lioness, The other, My destiny is you, Serafin, Angela, My dear Isabel, Lark, The flight of the eagle Y the hex, among other.

Andere, 84 years old, in an interview said: When you do what you like for a long time, you get used to being active, because if not, you feel like you’re not here, that you’re a piece of furniture in the house and that can’t be. Work, for me, is very important, while I can stay active.

She recalled: “Because of the way I have carried out my career and, above all, when my husband (the director and writer José María Fernández Unsain) was alive, if I had nothing to do and I was desperate, he would tell me ‘let’s go a tour’; there were two of us, but now I have to decide about my things”.

Andere commented that when he has no calling or artistic activity he dedicates himself to watch soap operas as if it were a task, to see what role I would have stayed with, but, fortunately, I have not seen any, and that way I feel less bad .

Regarding the scarcity of roles, which at a certain age do not arrive so quickly, Andere commented that “in London, where there is a lot of theater, but they do take into account the ladies – well, perhaps not so old – as is the case of Jane Fonda, who is my age and there is the woman with great activity and programs”.

The actress, who has won twenty awards, said: “Thank God, I had a beautiful time, in every way; my golden dream was to be an actress and it came true for me to have a beautiful career, which was consolidated little by little. I knocked on many doors, spoke to producers and came to Televisa and asked: won’t you have something for this week? That’s what we did then. There was even a little cafe on the premises where we actresses and actors would sit and see if someone would say, ‘Hey, I have a part for you.’”