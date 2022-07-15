Doja Cat and Cardi B harassed by their own fans

Harassed online by their own fanbase, the two artists chose to voice their voice.

Following heated exchanges with unhappy fans over a canceled performance in Paraguay, Doja Cat faced online harassment from her own fans. The latter also accused her of not having interacted with them from her hotel when she was to perform at the Asunción festival. Alas, the singer had published a series of tweets announcing that she was leaving music.“This shit ain’t for me, so I’m out”she wrote. “Take care of yourself”she continued before changing her Twitter bio to the message“I quit”. A few days after these online pranks, Doja Cat explained that she “wasn’t gone yet” and that she would join The Weeknd on his stadium tour this fall while reaffirming that she would be retiring from music in the process.

On the evening of the Grammy Awards, whose ceremony was held this Sunday, April 4 in Los Angeles, it was Cardi B who this time paid the price for a disgruntled fanbase. The rapper was blamed for her non-attendance at the event. After receiving several hateful messages, Cardi B announced that she would delete her Twitter account, before disappearing from the social network. “I’m deleting my Twitter, god I hate this stupid fucking fan base”, she tweeted before deactivating her account. “You have slow idiots dragging my children through the mud because you [pensiez] that I was going to the Grammys and I fucking didn’t?”. Following these heated exchanges, the rapper also deleted her Instagram account.

Already in 2016, The New York Times warned about what the newspaper called “The Rise of the Internet Fan Bully”, otherwise translated as “The rise of fan bullying on the Internet”. In it, journalist Amanda Hess noted that even some racist criticism came from the artists’ own fanbase. As had been the case for singer Normani, then a member of the group Fifth Harmony. “I haven’t just been cyberbullied, I’ve been racially cyberbullied with such horrible and racist tweets and photos that I can’t put up with this hate anymore”wrote the performer before taking a break from social networks.

