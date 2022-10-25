Doja Cat celebrated her birthday by leaving her chest open after her party outfit malfunctioned

Doja Cat showed off her boobs and doesn’t seem to regret it.

Doja Cat had no trouble exposing her boobs at her birthday party last Friday. As she turned the page of her 27th birthday, the rapper singer organized a birthday party with her friends. Were present at his side, friends and other celebrities.

A birthday with an outfit that was not one

The theme of the evening revolved around the masquerade inspired by the 1999 erotic film Eyes Wide Shut. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning celebrity dressed in velvet made in the form of a cape. For her face, she put on an elaborate mask with feathers in white, black and brown colors. What caught the most attention was the release of this party. Doja Cat got into her car giving the audience a surprising sight.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer moved her black cape as she got into the vehicle. By doing so, she revealed her right breast and even her underside. It became clear that only the cape served him as an envelope or as an outfit. This accidental displacement of the cape did not disturb the 27-year-old celebrity at all. This is understandable since she remained almost naked throughout the party. The cape served as her clothing for her event.

The after party on the Internet with Doja snooping around for photos

Having spent the evening nearly naked apparently didn’t bother guests like Justin Bierber, Ariana Grande, Normani, Winnie Harlow and more. Footage from the evening was leaked and everyone seemed to be in the mood for the festivities. Even Doja Cat didn’t fail to blow on her three-tiered cake.

After the evening, the artist put a layer on the canvas by inviting Internet users to send him his own nude photos of the evening. “IF ANYONE GOT NUDES OF ME LAST NIGHT PLEASE SEND EM BECAUSE I WANT TO PUBLISH THEM”. Finally, she tweeted, “Fucking prudes“.