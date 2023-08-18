Doja Cat is at war with her followers

doja cat The furore among its followers continues, as an unfortunate comment by the singer sparked a flurry of comments in both directions.

It all started when the singer dressed up as a cat met galaand his followers thought fit to give themselves the name kittenDue to which Doja got very annoyed.

“My fans don’t call themselves bullshit. if you keep your name kitten one of two kitten Means you have to turn off your phone and find a job to help your parents,” the singer posted on social media.

Seeing this message, his followers started replying to him and it didn’t take long for the pitched battle to gain more momentum.

“I want to hear you say ‘I love you guys.’ Just telling my fans as always”, wrote a user threads, The singer replied, “I don’t know, I don’t even know him.”

These discussions made the interpreter say so I lost 200k followers in a single day. But that didn’t deter the singer, as a week later she seemed happy to lose followers who didn’t agree with her.

“Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve vanquished a great beast that’s been holding me back for a long time, and I feel like I can reconnect with the people who really matter.” care about me and love me for who i am and not what i was… i feel free”, the artist posted in a story Instagram,

Doja recently released her new single paint the town red15th on the list bill boardand even appears on the cover of the magazine Harper’s BazaarSo clearly the loss of so many followers didn’t affect his success.