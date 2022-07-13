Doja Cat is criticized for imitating Amber Heard in testimony

Doja Cat is facing criticism for a since-deleted TikTok video she posted mimicking a viral line from Amber Heard’s testimony during her trial against Johnny Depp.

During her libel trial, Heard recalled a day Depp searched her cavities and had to take her dog to the vet after the animal stepped on a bee.

The moment went viral on TikTok at the time, with many people mocking the actress’s noticeable wince when she brought up the incident with her pet.

On TikTok, Doja Cat explained that her pup had been stung by a bee: “Honestly, it’s really sad because it’s a pup, my bitch. And I’ve had it for like a week and a half, maybe two weeks now. And she was running across the grass, and she stepped on a beja.

“So now you know what time it is. You know what the bloody time it is, you know what time it is!”

He then repeats the line, “My dog ​​stepped on a bee,” narrowing his eyes and shaking his head, imitating Heard while testifying in May.

The “Kiss Me More” singer faced a barrage of criticism on Twitter for poking fun at the moment.

“Doja Cat making fun of Amber Heard is not funny and never was when everyone did it months ago,” someone wrote.

“The fact that she has one of the biggest platforms on TikTok and is being used to further mock and humiliate Amber Heard. @DojaCat find out and delete it,” another person wrote.

Others pointed to the recent Doja Cat controversy surrounding the star of stranger things, Noah Schnapp. The singer, 26, called Schnapp, 17, a “weasel” after she shared an exchange of private messages they had on TikTok. Doja Cat had messaged him via Instagram of her asking him to tell her co-star Joseph Quinn, 29, “hmu [hit me up, golpéame]”.

(twitter)

“Doja Cat criticized a socially unaware 17-year-old for sharing flippant DMs, but then she goes and makes fun of Amber Heard’s sexual assault story. I can’t believe I defended her,” wrote another.

Continue reading the story

The Independent has contacted the singer’s representatives for comment.

Heard lost the case, and juries awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, before Fairfax County Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the latter to the state’s legal limit of $350,000. .

Meanwhile, Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Depp recently appeared to criticize Heard on a new album he recorded with his friend, musician Jeff Beck. In a review of the album written by The Sunday Timesthe album’s lyrics are revealed, in one of which Depp sings, “I think you said enough for one bloody night.”