Doja Cat Is Not Here for Your Criticism of Her ‘Scarlet’ Artwork

Doja Cat returned today (September 22) with her new album ‘Scarlet’, but even before fans could hear it, the record was causing a stir on social media due to reactions to its artwork.

A Twitter user posted a compilation of all of the rapper’s artwork so far, from the peachy tones of ‘Amala’ to the striking illustrations of ‘Hot Pink’ and the intergalactic colors of ‘Planet Her’. ‘Scarlet’, meanwhile, is Dojo’s first album to not feature her on the cover, but instead features two spiders with pearly bodies front and center.

The original poster reads, “Doja Cat never disappoints when it comes to unique cover art for her albums.”

The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I love it. Two spiders mean overcoming your fears. Until this album, none of my album covers had any meaning. Your not accepting me was a fear that haunted me. Now I don’t care about satisfying you. – DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) 21 September 2023

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Doja herself, who joined the ongoing debate in the comments to set people straight. He responded, “The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I love it.” “Two spiders mean overcoming your fears.

“None of my album covers had any meaning until this album. Your not accepting me was a fear that haunted me. “I don’t care about satisfying you anymore.”

On ‘Scarlet’ itself, the star is also making waves on social media with reference to Billie Eilish. On the track ‘Ouchies’, she raps: “Hundred billies, I’m the goat, not Eilish.,

While some have considered this to be false, others have pointed out that Doja had previously declared herself a fan of the singer and attended his birthday party last year. In a recent livestream, she sang part of Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’ for her fans.