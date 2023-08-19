Entertainment

Doja Cat rocks the net with a translucent lingerie set

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner2 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

the unknown revealed doja cat Will be the main performer of the long-awaited parade that calls the most beautiful women in the world: “Victoria’s Secret World Tour”. The singer will treat you to the fun and festive vocals that characterize the show, which will be aired on the Amazon Prime platform.

organization of el secreto de victoria highlighted the involvement of doja cat Introduced a stunning image of the rapper in nude lingerie. In the video, the singer is seen announcing that next September 26 will be the premiere of this long-awaited tour, calling on iconic models from the 90s and 2000s.

