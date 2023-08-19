Doja Cat rocks the net with a translucent lingerie set

the unknown revealed doja cat Will be the main performer of the long-awaited parade that calls the most beautiful women in the world: “Victoria’s Secret World Tour”. The singer will treat you to the fun and festive vocals that characterize the show, which will be aired on the Amazon Prime platform.

organization of el secreto de victoria highlighted the involvement of doja cat Introduced a stunning image of the rapper in nude lingerie. In the video, the singer is seen announcing that next September 26 will be the premiere of this long-awaited tour, calling on iconic models from the 90s and 2000s.

Doja Cat will headline the parade that brings together the world’s most famous angels.

For doja cat Being a part of this global phenomenon has been an incredible experience, as he has always considered it a “very fun” brand and it is an honor for him to be a part of this documentary series, after a four-year absence. In the campaign, she wears a nude ensemble and a gold trench coat.

“I felt very powerful and confident wearing these pieces which are very important to me. Because this tour is a celebration of the creators’ strength and unique talents, we really wanted to send that message through this look.”

watch video

The show has returned after 4 years with everything. among the angels of el secreto de victoria New faces joining the catwalk include Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Taylor Hill and the outstanding Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bündchen.