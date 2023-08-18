Doja Cat says she feels “liberated” since losing half a million followers following fan backlash

it appears that doja cat He is not too worried about his Instagram following, which has seen a decline since he started criticizing his own fans last month. According to statistics website social bladeThe singer has received over 550,000 unfollows from Instagram users in the last 30 days, of which 300,000 were lost to her fans in the days immediately following her post.

However, this week he wrote that it doesn’t give him sleep. “Seeing all these people unfollowing me makes me feel like I have defeated a great beast that was blocking me for so long,” he said in stories on the social media platform. She wrote, “I feel like I can reconnect with the people who really matter to me and love me for who I am, not who I was.” “I feel free,” he said.

Doja Cat’s story on Instagram. Photography: Instagram @dojacat

in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Posted this week, Doja explained that she feels fans are taking too much interest in her life without even knowing it. “My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then subconsciously I am not real to them. So when people commit to someone they don’t even know on the internet, they own that person. He believes that person is him in a certain sense,” he said. He added: “When that person changes too much, there is a startle response that is almost uncontrollable… I have accepted that this is what happens… I have all the freedom in the world.”

However, Doja didn’t dismiss her fans entirely, saying, “Some of the most exciting moments for me have been when my fans have stood up for me or other people. It’s fighting for something real.” The revelation comes shortly after the hip-hop artist came under scrutiny for yet another public interaction with fans that may upset some. She has been spotted several times on outings with her alleged boyfriend jay cyrus (a beleaguered Twitch influencer and comedian accused of emotionally abusing his community on the streaming site), fans expressed their disdain for the couple and called for doja cat to address the dispute.

He did not accept this, saying that he did not care what his fans thought about his personal life: “Goodbye and have a nice day, miserable whores!” Soon after, he denounced his fan base, Kittenz, writing on the threads: “If you call yourself a kitten that means you need to get off your phone and find a job and help your parents around the house.” You have to help your father.” He also turned down a fan request that he say he loves his fans, writing, “I don’t even know them,” and called out some of his fans. difficult.

