Doja Cat, Zach Bryan, Shakira, Bink-182 – Billboard

This week, Doja Cat becomes a hip-hop titan, Zach Bryan has more tricks up his sleeve and Shakira keeps winning. See all of this week’s picks below:

doja cat, Red

Not many music stars could release an album with five bona fide pop hits, then herald a new rap-centric era, and find that much artistic and commercial success — but that’s what Doja Cat has accomplished. RedA thrilling curveball that still complements his underlying skill set. planet its demonstrated that Doja could deliver fierce, witty rhymes between and during pop hooks Red Featuring plenty of humming tunes to follow up recent No. 1 single “Paint the Town Red,” the album’s primary triumph lies in Doja’s perfectly delivered verses, which include boastful onomatopoeia (“shucho”), extended sex Contains metaphors (“gun”). Whirlwind romance (“Agoura Hills”) and deafening applause (“F–k the Girls (FTG)”). Red Proves that Doja can remain among hip-hop’s elite for a long time — but that’s assuming she doesn’t create a whole new shiny world on her next project.

zach bryan boys of faith ep

For those wondering why Zach Bryan’s self-titled album was only 16 songs long after last year’s 34-track epic. American Heartbreak, boys of faithA surprise EP, released less than a month after the country superstar’s first chart-topper, tips the scale a bit too, while also boasting some more interesting sounds and collaborations to add to Brian’s repertoire. Does. The immediate focus will be on back-to-back guest spots from Noah Kahn (on the rollicking, wistful “Sarah’s Place”) and Bon Iver (on the gruff, fuzzed-out title track), but on the opener “Nine Ball.” On which Brian recalls his complicated feelings towards his father as he helps him win a billiards bet, highlights this rewarding addendum to a successful project.

Shakira and Fuerza Resida, “The Boss”

“I feel like a cat with more than nine lives; Shakira said, “Whenever I think I can’t get any better, suddenly I have another feeling.” Board During his recent cover story interview. Amidst periods of personal turmoil and professional triumph, it seems Shakira has set herself up to enjoy another explosive performance with “El Jefe”, a collaboration with regional Mexican group Fuerza Regida. is a collaboration that keeps the momentum moving forward and brings their unmistakable sound to their ever-expanding world. Strumming guitars and bubbling horns gradually become more urgent. “El Jefe” sounds like no Shakira song before it, and becomes really exciting – that’s why she keeps getting better.

Blink-182, “One More Time”

Blink-182’s 2023 reunion tour included plenty of arena and festival dates, even more scatological jokes from the stage, and the jokey 2022 comeback single “Aging” joining the pop-punk vets’ collection of anthems; The live run also included some unexpected moments of reflection from the trio, who opened up about Mark Hoppus’ 2021 cancer battle and how they were grateful to be back together. “One More Time” turns the three-and-a-half-minute soliloquy into a sad, genuinely poignant self-examination: as Hoppus and Tom DeLonge sing to each other, “I don’t want to be treated like “It’s tomorrow / I don’t wanna wait to do it one more time,” longtime fans will be wiping away tears, grateful they didn’t.

minogue kylie, strain

However “Padma Padma” represented a surprise comeback for Kylie Minogue – reaching international charts where the dance-pop veteran had not graced in a decade, as well as her first top 10 in the 10-year history of Billboard Dance. Became single. US Electronic Songs Chart – The revival of Minogue’s aesthetic, signaled by the hit single, can now be heard in full strainHer most complete length since 2010 Aphrodite, Minogue’s gift for airy, energetic pop music sounds more natural than in years on songs like “Things We Do for Love,” “Green Light” and the title track, as the Australian star takes simple joy in each track and then … Let’s increase. Effect.

Editor’s Pick: 070 Shake, “Black Dress”

070 Shake is currently performing at the stadium as the opening act for Coldplay’s current West Coast run, and the adventurous hip-hop artist’s 2023 debut solo release “Black Dress” deserves a giant slot: like 070 Shake , the song defies easy categorization – it combines a heavy guitar riff, swirling electronics and a “na-na-na” pop refrain – but the mix plays out big. 070 Shake enjoyed a surprise Top 40 hit with Ray earlier this year with “Escapism”, let’s hope “Black Dress”, which precedes an upcoming new album, also gets a mainstream moment. will get.