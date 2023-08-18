Doja Cat’s first words after a brawl with her fans that caused her to lose 200,000 followers — it’s viral

If there is anyone who is being talked about a lot on the network, it is Doja Cat. The Californian singer is giving her fans one lime and another sand. At a time when video clip premieres and new album announcements are taking placeThe interpreter of ‘to sleep’ argued Very serious to some of his most loyal followers.

It all started with some unfortunate comments that the American singer made towards her followers. On the occasion of the dress she wore herself for the Met Gala, in which she dressed as a cat, her fans decided to call themselves ‘kittens’. This didn’t amuse Doja, who posted a message that read: “My fans don’t call themselves bullshit. If you call yourself ‘Kitten’ or ‘Kittenz’ it means you need to put down your phone and find a job to help your parents.’

It didn’t take long for her fans to react, with some of them even having a discussion. One account wrote of him: “I want to hear you say ‘I love you guys.’ To tell my fans as always”. To which she replied: “I don’t know, I don’t even know you.” Messages continued to be exchanged with users of social network threads, leaving the singer in a very bad position. After the controversy, the effect on the number of followers of the artist on the social network was visible. He lost 200,000 ‘followers’ in a single daySo the message was clear, they didn’t like that behavior.

Now, after a few weeks of silence, she has published an Instagram story confirming her views, showing herself happy to have lost these ‘followers’. The text, with a picture of a street in the background, reads as follows: “Seeing all these people unfollowing me makes me feel like I have defeated a great beast. This has been bugging me for a long time, and I feel like I can reconnect with people who truly care about me and love me for who I am and not who I used to be… I feel free”.

Thus, he not only does not regret what happened, but is also happy about it. Doja Cat is slowly establishing herself as one of those standout stars you don’t know what to try. However, It doesn’t seem that this controversy has had any effect on him. Paint the Town Red was California’s first premiere since Whatever Happened, and debuted at number 15 on the Billboard list. It currently has over 11 million YouTube views accumulated, and it doesn’t seem like the trend is slowing down.

Doja Cat’s next album

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in the United States – of which she is on the cover – the singer revealed everything we know so far about her new album. First and foremost, She’s not about to give up the sound that’s propelled her to the top of the charts And that didn’t stop his music from getting played on the radio.

Following this, Doja has also dropped a few hints about what this next record will be like, which we can’t wait to hear. for a start has revealed the name of this new work, which will be called ‘Scarlet’, A color the artist feels very close to, as she’s already shown in her latest video clip, ‘Paint the Town Red’.

But that’s not the only thing the world star told the magazine. The singer has also revealed what the album’s musical style will be like: “This new album is more introspective, but I don’t lean towards that so much that it becomes boring. So I want to give stories and highlights. It’s a Nice mix of both… I’m not going to give up who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”,