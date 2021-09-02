Dolce and Gabbana, fashion show in Venice. Lopez, Mirren, Bale and Diesel among the VIPs

shadow carousel

“Set, stars. I’ll win at dawn”. The voice of Jennifer Hudson opens the Dolce Gabbana celebration in Piazza San Marco with “No Dorma”, from Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot. Sunday evening the second day of events with the parade in front of the Loggiato of Palazzo Ducale, 200 meters of U-shaped walkway. Wind and iridescent light, under a sky Sturm und Drang which turned into rain during the final catwalk of the designers. “We hope to share the expectations of Venice – said Domenico Dolce in the morning at a press conference – In the creations we were inspired by the city in all its aspects, history, art and symbols, from Tintoretto to Casanova, to the Carnival with its masks. And after a long difficult period, for us Venice means rebirth on this occasion, even stronger than before “.

Visions Crystal dresses, mosaics, gold decorations, lions, gondolas, Harlequins, everything speaks of the Serenissima and its past and present splendor. An often surprising variety of styles, from classic minimalism to new romantic to quotationism. From Seguso to Venini: about twenty Venetian artisans have been involved in the clothes and in all the other creations, from shoes to jewelry, with unexpected results, such as the upside-down glasses used as shoe heels.





Generations Among the models – arrived by gondola from the Hotel Monaco – the new generations also paraded: Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, daughters of US rapper and producer Puff Daddy (D’Lila Star, Jessie James and Chance), Leni Klum, daughter of Heidi, and Emmaline, daughter of Christian Bale. “We want to introduce high fashion among young people – explained Dolce -. In social media everything is flat, without personality. Instead, we want to emphasize that each of us is unique. This show is also a voice against homologation ”.

Jennifer Lopez in Venice (Instagram) Loading... Advertisements The guests Customers and celebrities arrived from all over the world, from the Americas to the Emirates to Russia, mixed together at the coffee tables. Starting with an imperial Jennifer Lopez (Ben Affleck not received), sitting in the front row among the stylists, a Monica Bellucci, traditional testimonial of Dolce Gabbana. An amused Kris Jenner, mother of sisters Kardashian and Jenner, was accompanied by Kourtney with boyfriend Travis Barker (Blink-182). Here is the actor Christian Bale and the rapper Puff Daddy, who on Saturday evening dined at Harry’s Bar where he was the protagonist of a curtain with Arrigo Cipriani, between kisses, hugs and forays into the kitchen. Not far away Kitty Spencer, Lady Diana’s niece, ambassador of the maison, relaxed and smiling. Also present the model Heidi Klum, the singers Bebe Rexha, Ciara, Luis Fonsi (“Despacito”), Ozuna, Doja Cat (at the top of the US charts, flame of The Weeknd), the actors Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel. Absent Sharon Stone, who in recent days had been the protagonists of an advertising shoot in Piazza San Marco: worried about the health of her grandson, she flew to the USA.

Roots “We wanted to pay homage to the city by calling international guests,” he said Stefano Gabbana, Milanese but father of Cessalto and mother of Ceggia (Venice). “My roots are certainly also Venetian, I understand the dialect well”.