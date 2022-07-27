Dolce & Gabbana celebrates 10 years in High Fashion

With a parade in Ortigia Syracuse, Sicily, Dolce & Gabbana celebrated its 10 years in the High fashion. The Italian house took over the Piazza Duomo to exhibit a hundred looks attached to religious references and the purest baroque, characteristics of its creations for a decade.

Baptized as DG Alta Sartoria, the collection is history and story. Profound representations of Sicily and its people, whose pieces evoke exquisite beauty, traditions and timeless Italian craftsmanship. Handcrafted structures from mythological inspirations frame the male and female forms, enhancing the anatomy as if they were forged from the bodies themselves.

“Classical and baroque, aristocracy and people, catharsis and prayer. Filled with precious opposite qualities, the Piazza del Duomo embodies a way of life that has preserved the unique spirit of Syracuse for centuries. More than a physical place, the oldest heart of the city is the perfect setting to present the timeless creations of D&G High fashion”, they tell from the firm.

In total, the Italian house created 106 looks to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its collection High fashion. Helen Mirren, Mariah Carey, Drew Barrymore and Sharon Stone are just some of the celebrities who were in the front row enjoying the display of pieces with which the firm winked at its beginnings.