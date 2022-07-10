Dolce & Gabbana celebrates 10 years of High Fashion with a star-studded show

The last parade Dolce & Gabbana High Fashion It wasn’t just any celebration. And it is not every day that 10 years are celebrated creating designs that recall the know-how of Italian seamstresses. How could it be otherwise, to celebrate, no one missed this appointment.

In this celebration of Italian sewing we could see celebrities What Drew Barrymore, Mariah Carey, Sharon Stone, Helen Mirren, Lupita Nyong’o, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, Emma Roberts or Lucy Hale among others, who wore colorful designs of the firm.

“Classical and baroque, aristocracy and people, catharsis and prayer. Full of precious opposite qualities, the Piazza del Duomo it embodies a way of life that has preserved the unique spirit of Syracuse for centuries. More than a physical place, the oldest heart of the city is the perfect setting to present the timeless creations of D&G Alta Moda”, they say from the firm.

Thus, on this stage, the theatricality of his new proposals began. Telling the story of Sicily and its people, the Italian house shows us some designs loaded with beauty, tradition and craftsmanshipdesigned for women who are committed to timeless elegance.