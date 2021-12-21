Dolce & Gabbana in support of young creatives: Miss Sohee’s style lands in Milan

The artisan method, the attention to detail, the study of shapes and volumes have always characterized the creations of Dolce & Gabbana, a peculiarity that the two stylists at the helm of the maison claim to have found in Miss Sohee, a young Korean designer whose aesthetics and creative approach they admire.

It is therefore to support it that Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have decided to bring his creations to Milan: the designer will in fact create her next collection with the support of the Italian duo, and will present it in February 2022 on the occasion of Milan Fashion Week.

Dolce & Gabbana will support the initiative throughout its entire organization, hosting the presentation of Miss Sohee’s creations within its own spaces. “I’m really excited to see my vision finally come to life,” commented the designer. “I am extremely grateful to Domenico and Stefano for their generous support and for this unique opportunity. Knowing that I can count on them and that they encourage my creativity is a real honor ”.

For their part, the two stylists declare: “Miss Sohee is a true artist, and already his first works are proof of this. His vision and the identity of his style immediately struck us. Knowing her, we also had the opportunity to appreciate the genuineness and freshness of her approach to work, very close to ours “.

“His dedication and love for Handmade has convinced us to support this project”, they add. “We are really happy to be able to be with you in this special moment. The future belongs to young people ”.

It is not the first time that Dolce & Gabbana have invested in the talent of young people: the Milanese boutique Spiga 2 has in the past hosted the creations of various emerging designers, and at the fashion shows often the influencers who have distinguished themselves most for style and skills sit in the front row.

That of Sohee Park (Miss Sohee) is an emerging brand but already in sight: the 25-year-old, originally from South Korea, lives in London where she graduated from Central St. Martin. With his creations he has already attracted the attention of some stars, including Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus. Stylistically attracted to the world of couture, she has chosen to have a sustainable approach, making extensive use of upcycling and recycled materials.