Dolce & Gabbana, show with Machine Gun Kelly

Graffiti-covered maxi duvets and sparkling suits designed for young people, for “a total change in costume”
“A SOCIAL REVOLUTION” – To open and close the show, Machine Gun Kelly, American rapper and musician, 31 years old, companion and future husband of Megan Fox (also among the spectators of the show). Complete from prominent and exaggerated shoulders, studded with beads, sparkling. And maxi duvets, short or very long, monochrome or covered in graffititechnical trousers and strictly ecological furs.