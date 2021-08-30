Dolce & Gabbana, Venice fashion show with Bellucci and Hedi Klum’s daughter

The Haute Couture show returns to Venice and anticipates the star parade of the next Film Festival (from 1 September). After Valentino, it is the Time of Dolce & Gabbana and his parade in Piazza San Marco. Inspired by the Venetian eighteenth century, that of the creative two was an exceptional catwalk for locations, dream dresses and some very special new faces: on the catwalk there were Leni Klum and Deva Cassel, respectively the daughters of Heidi Klum and Monica Bellucci. An event that was full of celebrities, from Jennifer Lopez to Sharon Stone up to “la vacinada” Helen Mirren And Kate Bosworth.

The three days of Dolce & Gabbana in Venice

A full immersion of beauty, history and fashion that of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Guests for three days, they present the new high fashion, haute couture, high jewelery and high watchmaking collections. The exhibition of jewels and watches at Palazzo Ducale kicked off on Saturday 28. While the event closes on Monday 30 August with the presentation in the Arsenale of the new high fashion and haute couture collections and an exclusive party. In the meantime, the photos of Piazza San Marco transformed into the catwalk and the triumphal arrival of the models on a gondola have already been around the world.

The debut of Leni and mother Heidi Klum

But the real star of the evening is Leni Klum: debut model daughter of the German top Heidi Klum and Fabio Briatore who walked her first fashion show for an important maison. To film her, sitting in the front row, there is her “proud” mother, as she writes in the Instagram Stories. In December 2020 he posed with her for the cover of Vogue Germany. Now, with the Sicilian duo’s show, Leni’s professional debut is complete. But there is no lack of moments of emotion, captured by the smile that the new model let slip when, from the top of the catwalk, she saw mother Klum filming her from the front row.

Deva Cassele the other new faces

Treading the red carpet of the catwalk set up near the Doge’s Palace was another symbol of the new generations of stars, Deva Cassel. The new Dolce & Gabbana muse, already protagonist of the maison’s perfume campaign, is daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel. For her too, the catwalk is the sealing of a successful debut, with the cover of Vogue Italia in July that portrays her with her mother. But Luka Bale (the father is Christian Bale) and the three daughters of Puff Daddy D’Lila Star, Jessie James and Chance Combs were also parading with Deva and Leni.

