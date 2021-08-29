Dolce & Gabbana’s homage to Venice

A moment from the Dolce & Gabbana high fashion show in Venice



Postcards from Venice. The gondoliers, Murano glass, the winged lion, the carnival and Piazza San Marco. A place so iconic that being able to parade there seems almost a dream. The Venetian dream of Dolce & Gabbana. The stylists Domenico Dolce And Stefano Gabbana choose the famous square, exceptionally lent to fashion, to tell a woman’s couture enhanced by a unique mise en scène, capable of leaving spectators and customers of the maison speechless, pardoned in the extreme by a sudden storm, as well as a parterre of particularly international celebrities fed, including Jennifer Lopez and Helen Mirren. “This show represents a rebirth for us after two years of Covid during which we lost the sense of community and sharing that surrounds high fashion events”, they explained to MFF. A new course embodied by six special models, who walked the catwalk for the first time: Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci, Leni Klum, eldest daughter of Heidi Klum, Luka Bale, who has a father named Christian Bale, and the three daughters of Puff Daddy D’Lila Star, Jessie James And Chance Combs. “Six girls who represent a new attitude. To introduce high fashion to the new generations. In fact, it is the very young who will give new energy to couture “.

Like the one you breathed when, on the notes of “Nessun dorma” sung by Jennifer Hudson, one hundred gondoliers slipped on the water of the lagoon in the light of the sunset, enriched by a rainbow on the roof of the Doge’s Palace, bringing as many models welcomed by masks from the commedia dell’arte. To stage a story made of crystal sheath dresses to mimic sumptuous chandeliers, dresses embroidered with multicolored sequins like murrine, white dresses in small stitch lace and capes of intertwined cords to evoke the briccole that shore up the lagoon. In a collection created in the name of craftsmanship. In fact, about sixty producers are involved in the project, of which about 20 from the Serenissima, called upon to create unique pieces, such as the tulle gowns with flowers or mirrors applied, the hoods with the animalier reinterpreted by Bevilacqua fabrics, the bolero-jackets homage to the Carnival and the dresses that reproduce the views of Venice at a small point. Precious souvenirs that embody the magic of high fashion. (All rights reserved)