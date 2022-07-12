Dollar: analysis of the historical price of the currency in Colombia | Economicast | Finance | Economy

The price of dollar It has been a trend in recent days due to its increase. In Colombia, punctually, the currency has achieved historical figures and has positioned itself above the 4,000 pesos… far.

In this episode of Economicast, Juan Eduardo Nates, senior foreign exchange associate at Credicorp Capital, spoke about the current situation of the dollar.

The expert explained the reasons for the rise, the countries that are ‘suffering’ from the strength of the dollar in addition to Colombia and recalled that the price increase comes from long ago.

He also spoke about the real incidence of the presidential election of Gustavo Petro in the bullish streak, he analyzed Iván Duque’s legacy in terms of US currency and counted, in his opinion, if it is possible for the dollar to drop to prices like 2,500 or 3,000 pesos.

Regarding the latter, the expert stated that he expects the dollar to maintain a more or less high price for the next year, year and a half and that the lowest it would go back to would be 3,500 pesos.

To learn more of Nates’ explanation, listen to the Economicast episode.

