Dollar and MLC are close to 170 Cuban pesos in the informal market

The US dollar and the Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) are trading this Thursday at 168 and 169 Cuban pesos, respectively, in the island’s informal market.

These values, calculated from the analysis of the offers published on social networks and classified ad sites, move further and further away from the official rate established for the Exchange Houses (CADECA).

The euro also continues its ascent in the informal marketwith a value of 166 CUP, according to the representative rate of the unofficial foreign exchange market in Cuba prepared by the independent digital media the touch.

These representative values ​​take into account prices set by natural persons and some reach up to 170 CUP for one US dollar.

Since the Cuban government announced the second phase of the implementation of an exchange rate controlled by state institutionsforeign currencies and the MLC have not stopped their increase in the informal market, a situation that for some economists is caused by the lack of actions of the Central Bank of Cuba.

In this scenario, before the end of the year, these currencies could be sold for 300 Cuban pesos or more, which would imply more impoverishment of citizens, an increase in inflation in Cuba and less purchasing power of salaries and pensions.

The American Economist Steve Hanke ranked the Cuban peso as the fourth most devalued currency in the world in recent years.

“Since January 2021, the peso has depreciated 68.35% against the dollar,” the expert said this week.