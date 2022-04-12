Dollar blue today: this was the closing of this Tuesday, April 12, in the city of Portea

The dollar blue today close this Tuesday April 12 to $192 to purchase and $195 for saleas in the day yesterday, so remains at its lowest level in six months, since the end of October 2021 .

In the parallel market, the blue dollar fell this monday and remained this daywith which the gap with respect to official prices continues to 74% regarding the price of dollar wholesaler and 65% with respect to official retail dollar.

The blue dollar today also quoted in values ​​very similar to those of the solidarity dollarthe MEP dollar and the counted with liquidation.

Quote Buy Sale Dollar BNA $111.75 $117.75 Dollar Blue $192 $195 Solidarity Dollar $194.29 Dollar MEP $190.08 $190.94 Dollar CCL $189.84 $191.97

official dollar

The official dollar today, Tuesday, April 12, quoted at $ 111.75 for purchase and the same value for sale on the screens of the National Bankwhich is the one that usually has the lowest market value.

In the average of the banking entities and exchange houses surveyed by the central bankmeanwhile, the official retail dollar had closed on Monday, April 11 at $111.49 to buy and $118 to sell.

Solidarity Dollar

With those official dollar values, the solidarity dollarwhich reflects the value that those savers who can take advantage of the quota of USD 200 and that includes taxes and withholdings for a total of 65% of the retail value, is sold at between $184.40 and $194.7depending on the entity.

Dollar MEP

The MEP dollar today through the AL30 bond posted a 0.09% drop on Monday to settle below $191. It is currently trading at $190.08 and $190.94.

Cash Dollar with Liquid

The counted with settlement (CCL) today through the GD30 it rose 0.81% on Tuesday and is trading for these hours in the order of $189.84 for purchase and $191.97 for sale.

quotes in banks

Electronic quote prices at 5:00 p.m.

BANK Buy Sale Galicia Bank 111,550 118,250 National Bank 111,800 117,700 ICBC 112,250 118,500 BBVA Bank 111,860 118,540 Bench Supervielle 112,000 118,500 city ​​Bank 111,800 117,700 Patagonia Bank 111,750 117,750 Santander Bank 111,000 118,000 brubank 110,500 118,250 HSBC 111,700 118,200 Credicoop 112,010 117,690 Itau Bank 111,650 118,250 Macro Bank 111,000 118,000 piano bench 111,400 116,427 Online Changes 113,600 115,100

