Dollar collapses and loses 78 pesos against the Colombian currency

The dollar is now trending down amid the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and prior to knowing the employment data in the United States, where, in addition, inflation shot up in January, up to 7.5%, a figure that has been the highest since 1982.

On this day, according to data from the Colombian Stock Exchange, the US currency opened from a Representative Market Rate (TRM) of $3,862. From that moment on, the strong downward trend of the currency was already visible, which has been traded at an average of 3,784 pesos, that is, in the morning hours it was losing 78 pesos against the Colombian peso.

Even the dollar has been negotiated this Thursday at a price of $3.7561given the expectation of what happens in the geopolitical environment and in the United States, a country that is expectant with the decisions that the Fed (Federal Reserve) will take on a possible rise in reference interest rates.

Already the president of the Booking FederalJerome Powell indicated that he will propose an increase in reference rates of a quarter of a percentage point at the next meeting of the agency’s monetary committee, which will take place in mid-March.

The president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, would be close to making decisions with the interest rates of the Central Bank. – Photo: US FEDERAL RESERVE

During this Thursday it was known that employment could remain at the levels it had since last month, since labor is scarce in that nation. In fact, in January there was strong job creation and the unemployment rate stood at 4%.

Now, according to the AFP agency, weekly registrations for unemployment benefits in the United States continued to fall in February, with employers reluctant to lay off workers when the workforce is short.

Between February 20 and 26, some 215,000 people signed up for unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said in a statement released Thursday.

The figure shows 18,000 fewer applications than last week, according to revised data. The volume is lower than expected by analysts, who predicted 226,000 subscribers.

The total number of recipients of some type of unemployment benefit in the United States also fell to about 1.97 million people andn the week ending February 12, a decrease of 62,625 from the previous week.

Both employment, inflation and interest rates are key variables for the US economy, therefore, they strongly affect the behavior of the dollar. But on this occasion, a geopolitical phenomenon such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia generates more volatility in oil currencies, such as the ruble, which devalues ​​as oil prices rise.

And the markets?

The New York Stock Exchange opened higher on Thursday and tried to consolidate the rise that began on Mondayfocused on the prospect of new negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during this day.

The subdued tone of a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell who will propose raising the reference interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point at the agency’s monetary policy meeting in two weeks, and purchases at a good price, drive operators.

In the first exchanges, the Dow Jones gained 0.69%, the technological Nasdaq 0.48% and the S&P 500 0.53%.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones gained 1.79% at the close, while the Nasdaq rose 1.62% and the S&P 500 index 1.86%.

With information from AFP