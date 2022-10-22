Dollar continued through the clouds and without finding the ceiling

So close to $5,000, the price of the dollar reminds us of how on July 11, when as a result of the presidential elections, the currency was exceeding historical maximums and the then president-elect Gustavo Petro advised not to buy dollars because they were going to fall. “To those who are buying dollars in Colombia today, I have to announce with the greatest respect that when I put them up for sale again, they will be worth less at that time. eye! Don’t lose your money”, was the sentence then and today a dollar costs $4,913.24, $524.97 more than that day.

And with this price the president even makes jokes, as happened last Wednesday in the first Ibero-American forum “Challenges of Labor Formalization” where he said that “most of our old men and women do not have any pension. Over there there is a program that reaches 20% that they call a pension bonus. It’s $80,000, that is, in today’s dollars… Divide by $5,000” and then he laughed.

a complex week

As expected, after five days of high volatility and the dollar breaking its all-time high day after day, this weekend the TRM will exceed $4,900 for the first time, reaching a valuation of $276.17 in just one week. According to the Set-FX platform, the opening price of the US currency was $4,930 while the maximum was $4,958 and the minimum $4,881. Bancolombia’s economic analysts assured that on this day it weighed that the market’s fear of a possible economic recession calmed down after the statements of the president of the San Francisco FED, Mary Daly, who stated that it is time to moderate the increases in the federal funds rate, considering the strong impact it can have on the performance of the economy. And at the local level, they considered that the environment continues to be marked by nervousness in the face of credibility regarding the statements of the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, who promised to comply with the fiscal rule and maintain the stability of the country. “Local and external factors continue to play out,” said David Cubides, chief economist at Alianza brokerage. “Colombia has been greatly differentiated in terms of risk premium, in currency, in the behavior of bonds compared to other countries in the region, and the markets are punishing us in this asset valuation.”

Reservations will not be sold