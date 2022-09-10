Dollar, euro and MLC continue unchecked in the Cuban informal market

The value of dollarthe euro and the freely convertible currency (MLC) in the Cuban informal market continue to shoot up and show no sign of slowing down.

This Saturday September 10 the US and European currency are already sold at 157 Cuban pesos (CUP), while the price of the MLC stands at 159 CUP.

The data reaffirms the sustained upward trend despite government measures, which at the end of August they fixed the state sale in the Casas de Cambio (CADECAS) at 123.60 pesos.

In the daily monitoring of the value of foreign currencies by the independent media outlet The touch, This Saturday the purchase of the dollar and the euro rose two pesos in relation to the previous day (when it was at 155 CUP).

The value of the MLC also rose two pesos, which on Friday was sold at 157 and this Saturday it climbed to 159 pesos.

The representative rate of exchange in the informal market shows reference values ​​calculated from the median of the figures published in forex trading advertisements on social media groups and classified sites.

To know the variation of the values, the messages of the last 24 hours before the closing time of the information are compared with the values ​​of the previous day.

Since last August 23, the Cuban regime established the sale in Cuba of foreign currency at 123.60 pesos to natural persons, but under certain conditions and limits that from the first moment they generated an avalanche of criticism from the population.

Despite the launch of the official sale, the sale price of foreign currency in the Cuban informal market shows no signs of slowing down, quite the opposite.

In the first days after the implementation of the new measure, Cubans denounced long queues, a demand greater than supply and, in general, several signs of inefficiency in the service provided by the Exchange Houses.

Last Saturday, just a week ago, dozens of people gathered in the park of El Quijotein El Vedado, to sign up for a waiting list to be able to buy dollars at the CADECA in the area the next day.

The situation in other provinces is not much better. This week the newspaper Escambrayfrom Sancti Spíritus, revealed that some exchange houses in the province do not have enough US dollars to meet the demand of the population and are forced to sell other currencies, such as euros or Mexican pesos.