Dollar Hits Two-Decade High on Global Growth Fears By Investing.com

Peter Nurse

Investing.com – The US dollar soars to a two-decade high at the start of trading this Friday in Europe, as traders turn to this safe haven amid concerns over global economic growth, as well as the search for performance.

At 08:50 AM ET, the , which tracks this currency against a basket of six other majors, is up 0.5% at 104.170, hitting a 20-year high after rising for the fifth week in a row. In the past week.

The war in Ukraine and the intensification of the confinement measures due to COVID-19 in Beijing and Shanghai have created uncertainty about economic growth in Europe and Asia.

This week will see the release of the German confidence index and preliminary Q1 data from the UK, likely to point to slower growth in two of Europe’s largest economies.

Data from China on Monday has indicated that the country’s export growth dipped to single digits in April, growing 3.9% from a year earlier, compared to 14.7% growth on record. in March. This growth has been the slowest since June 2020.

By contrast, data released on Friday showed that the United States increased by 428,000 in April, more than expected. This suggests that labor demand remains strong, with businesses struggling to hire enough workers to keep pace with resilient consumer demand.

The pair is down 0.4% to 1.0509, slightly above its recent lows at the 1.0469 level, the pair is up 0.4% to 131.12, a two-decade high, while falling down 0.5% to 1.2277, fresh 22-month lows, despite the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates on Thursday for its fourth consecutive meeting.

The US Federal Reserve posted a 50 basis point hike last week, its biggest increase since 2000, and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield has continued to rise ahead of Wednesday’s figures. fear of an upside surprise.

Futures markets estimate a 75% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike at the next Fed meeting in June and more than 200 basis points of tightening by the end of the year.

Elsewhere, the pair is up 0.8% to the 6.7200 level, fresh 18-month lows following the country’s trade data and due to ongoing Covid-19 lockdown measures, while the left down 1.1% to the 0.7000 level, just above the January lows.