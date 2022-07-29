Dollar in Colombia closed a week to forget: how much did it accumulate in losses?

The price of the dollar in Colombia closed with losses again this Friday, July 29, after a week to forget for all those who depend on this currency at high levels, since the volatility of oil prices and the specter of the recession in the United States did not help him achieve a good result.

According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, This currency ended with a last price of 4,299 pesos, which is 76 below the Representative Market Rate set for today by the Financial Superintendence at 4,375 pesos and 51 cents, after yesterday’s falls, Thursday, July 28.

Likewise, this price at the close of operations is 72 below that marked on the previous day, when it was also above 4,371 pesos, saying goodbye once again to the 4,400 barrier and moving away from the historical maximums that it had at the beginning. of the month, when it even reached 4,600.

Dollar July 29 – Photo: Colombian Stock Exchange

It is noteworthy that, in other securities delivered by the BVC, the value of this coin fell even to 4,238 pesos with 50 cents at its minimum levelwhile its maximum did not exceed the opening (4,375) and the average was over 4,294 pesos and 44 cents.

The dollar had not closed above 4,300 pesos since last Tuesday, July 19, when it ended at 4,322 pesos with 60 cents, and then began an upward trend that ended last Monday, when it closed at 4,467 with 80 cents, since at The next day it fell to 4,444 pesos.

Since last July 21, the dollar in Colombia had remained above 4,400 pesos and without major changes, after having reached a record price of 4,625 pesos on Tuesday, July 12.

Only this week, the official currency of the United States has lost more than 150 pesos, taking into account that last Monday, July 25, when it began its operations for the last five days, it was at 4,467 and for today it is very close to the 4,200.

According to Juan Eduardo Nates, senior associate at Credicorp Capital, We must also remember that the world is still adjusting to the recent changes in interest rates announced by the Federal Reserve in the United States, which undoubtedly translates into a severe blow to purchasing power and the dynamics of investor participation. .

“Remember that on Thursday we saw negative data on economic growth in this country for the second consecutive quarter and today we see that inflation is growing again; which generates pressure on economic activity that slows down the rate of investment and slows down the movement of the dollar,” said Nates.

This expert assured that although it is not possible to speak now of a minimum value for the dollar in Colombia, the truth is that this currency will continue to lose price against the Colombian peso, since there is nervousness in the market, which is waiting to hear, next weekwhether or not inflation in the country reaches two digits for the month of July.

Fulfilling the forecasts that have been given in the framework of the analysis of what is happening in the world due to inflation and the specter of the economic recession that haunts the main powers of the world, Colombians will have to continue tightening their pockets, then of the announcement made by the Banco de la República regarding interest rates.

After their usual end-of-the-month meeting, The Issuer announced that for August these securities were adjusted upwards by 150 basis points, leaving them at 9%. This increase seeks to curb the increase in the cost of living, which continues to rise and is currently at 9.67%, a figure not seen for 20 years.

It is worth noting that a month ago the rates were increased by 150 basis points, according to the manager of the Bank, Leonardo Villar, which implies that they went from 6% that they had since the April meeting, to 7.5 at that time. . This was at the time the highest increase since December 2016, a year of strong economic crisis in Colombia, when there was a devaluation of the peso, a drop in oil prices and soaring inflation.