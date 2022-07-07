Dollar in Colombia: How to travel with such a high price? – Travel – Life

Due to the rise in the dollar and inflation, there has been a 10% increase in the price of tour packages; and 23% on air tickets, according to the recent Dane IPC report, which highlights the rise in fuel and related products and services, which significantly increases the total cost of travel.

According to Bloomberg, the Colombian peso is the sixth emerging currency with the highest annual devaluation (14.98% of the peso against the American currency), which has reached the historical maximum of COP$4,348.68 per dollar in its TRM today.

Which means a higher cost that tourists would have to assume when traveling abroad, added to international inflation.

“We are concerned about this situation, because although tourism had been showing a good recovery rate, we believe that these new conditions could affect travel agency reservations for the next holiday season,” said Paula Cortés Calle, executive president of Anato.

“The mid-year season is not affected because people bought their trips in advance, one or two months ago. The concern for travel agencies is with the reservations for October and the end of the year, which may be affected by the situation “, assures the union leader who recognizes the support of the current government by lowering VAT from 19 to 5 percent and making exemptions in tourist packages.

Cortés acknowledges that “regardless of the costs, people are traveling, and that can be seen in the occupancy of airlines at 80 percent, the increase of more frequencies in air routes. The dynamism towards tourism has been very important, which is reflected in data such as the departure of Colombians, from January to May, to Spain with a reactivation of 131.5 percent compared to 2019.”

The positive side

It is a good time to travel through Colombia, to destinations such as Amazonas.

On the positive side, Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia, assures that “The current exchange rate has a favorable effect on international tourism to Colombia, since it increases the competitiveness of our destinations in the world offer, and serves as a boost for the positioning of Colombian tourism products in different markets”.

This will continue to contribute to the good results that the country has been having in terms of the recovery of tourism, taking into account that in “In the first quarter of the year, nearly 915,000 non-resident visitors entered the country, which represents a growth of 220% compared to the same period in 2021, since international air reservations for the mid-year season exceed 148% the record of 2021 and are very close to those recorded in 2019,” says Santoro.

The main countries with active reservations for this season are the United States, Spain and Chile, with a share of 36.3%, 7.6% and 5.7%, respectively, of the total. For its part, the main destinations are Bogotá, Medellín and Cartagena, followed by Cali, Barranquilla and Pereira, corroborating a diversification in the cities of interest by foreign visitors.

Cortés Calle, highlights the positive that “it will be the opportunity to travel around the country. Travel agencies are strengthening their offer of national destinations of sun and beach, adventure, nature, emerging destinations such as Guaviare, Meta and Amazonas, where there are good opportunities and promotions”.

Recommendations when traveling

Travel agents and travel experts recommend:

1. It is always advisable to make a travel plan, a budget, know how much you are going to spend on the trip and how much money you need to save each month. Eye: Saving is the key!

2. Buy early end-of-year trips and start paying little by little, make a monthly allowance, so that the sum does not have to come out of your pocket. Buy hotels with promotions, air tickets during the week (from Monday to Thursday they have better rates). If you can, prefer to travel in low season (congestion will be avoided and everything will be cheaper).

3. Travel to convenient destinations for currency exchange: Choose destinations whose currency is also weak, which is being affected by an expensive dollar, so you can buy more currency from that place with the dollars you carry. Traveling to a country with a strong economy punishes change a lot.

4. You have to plan long-term trips, and prefer all-inclusive plans. The Caribbean with its sun and beach plans, the Riviera Maya, Cancun, Dominican Republic. Central America, Mexico and Panama, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru.

Barú and in general the Colombian Caribbean is a good option for the end of the year season.

5. Those who are already starting their trips, surely they already have payments for a good part of the attractions and expenses. So they must be careful with their expenses at the destination, if possible take dollars and exchange them for the currency of the destination, so as not to arrive so indebted.

6. If they have dollars bought, it’s time to take them out, you’ve already achieved savings. Avoid excess consumption of liquor and food. Control (or avoid) spending on gifts and souvenirs and unnecessary purchases. Even remember that today the weight of suitcases is very controlled and measured. Paying by credit card is not convenient at this time.

7. If your pocket requires you to make more austere trips, choose to stay in hostels, eat in the street or supermarket, walk instead of using transport (even public). How about traveling long distances by bus, even at night, to save a night in a hotel? But remember, to travel cheap you must also plan your strategy very well.

8. Learn to play with the options that airlines give you. Today airlines offer multiple fare options for travelers. The cheapest will be for practical travelers, who anticipate their purchase, who go with only one backpack at hand, who do not need to be eating on flights, who settle into the seat assigned to them. Remember: Today any ‘whim’ is already a luxury, when it comes to flying.

