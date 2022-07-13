Dollar in Colombia live: what is its price today – Financial Sector – Economy

Amid growing fears of an eventual global recession, the price of the dollar in Colombia has increased reaching its historical maximums.

The situation in our country is not foreign to the region. There are those who believe that all currencies in Latin America will depreciate in the coming weeks by the international factors that affect its export products.

The trend is manifested in different markets and not only in the country.

However, the international trend in recent days in Colombia was joined by the result of the elections, which has also been putting pressure on the currency.

