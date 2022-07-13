Dollar in Colombia live: what is its price today – Financial Sector – Economy
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
dollar
The US currency has become more expensive by about 646 pesos so far this year.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 13, 2022, 12:20 PM
Amid growing fears of an eventual global recession, the price of the dollar in Colombia has increased reaching its historical maximums.
(We recommend: Dollar for peso?: the dangers of dollarizing the economy)
The situation in our country is not foreign to the region. There are those who believe that all currencies in Latin America will depreciate in the coming weeks by the international factors that affect its export products.
(Also: Five answers to understand why the dollar is more expensive than ever)
The trend is manifested in different markets and not only in the country.
However, the international trend in recent days in Colombia was joined by the result of the elections, which has also been putting pressure on the currency.
Follow here the advance of the price of the dollar:
US currency loses about 58 pesos today
!2:10 pm With 50 minutes to go before the conclusion of exchange operations in Colombia this Wednesday, the dollar registers a drop of around 58 pesos against the rate and is trading at this time on average at 4,569.3 pesos. However, the currency reached a maximum today of 4,670 pesos.
Maximum price reaches 4,670 pesos
At 9:00 am the average price at which the dollar is quoted is 4,612.92 pesos, the maximum reaches 4,670 pesos and the minimum is 4,572 pesos.
Dollar opens higher at 4,649 pesos
The US currency opened the day with a price of 4,649 pesos, which represents an increase of 21.54 pesos compared to the Representative Market Rate, which today stands at 4,627.46 pesos.
It advanced another $114 and reached a new high of $4,627.7
This Tuesday the price of the dollar advanced another 114.4 pesos in its average rate, compared to the representative rate of this Tuesday (TRM) of 4,513.28 pesos, reaching over 4,627.7 pesos, a level that constitutes another record more completing seven in series.
July 13, 2022, 12:20 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.