Dollar in Colombia shot up again at its start this August 18: how much is it?

The price of the dollar in Colombia maintains an upward trend, after this Thursday, August 18, it reopened with a strong rise, driven by the volatility of oil prices and the fear in international markets due to the announcements that are made from the Fed on interest rates.

According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, this currency began the day with an opening value of 4,350 pesos, more than 30 above the Representative Market Rate set for today by the Financial Superintendence at 4,316 pesos and 47 cents, after the rebound that has marked throughout the week.

Likewise, in its first operations it maintained the upward trend, reaching about 8:30 am to 4,400 pesos (4,405 as a maximum point), while the minimum is around levels similar to the opening and the average is located at 4,403 pesos, increasing the range of growth achieved in less than three days.

Counting the sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, the dollar has climbed 177 pesos, taking into account that last Friday it ended at 4,166.66, after several downward sessions, explained in the passivity that characterized investors during those days. With the rise of this boot, it is already 200 pesos above.

According to analysts, this rebound occurs as a rebound effect, after the optimism that there was in the markets due to the information revealed yesterday by the Federal Reserve in the United States in the face of new increases in interest rates, which apparently will not be as aggressive as expected.

“For now we see the markets in relative calm after knowing the minutes of the last meeting of the Fed in which we saw, as was expected, that in the discussions it would be seen a little how interest rates were going to give way or a little less aggressive rises were going to be achieved, as inflation shows signs of cooling ” said Juan Eduardo Nates, foreign exchange associate at Credicorp Capital.

However, this expert assured that it must be taken into account that there is hardly a single report that shows signs of a slowdown in inflation and that is why at the meeting it was seen that the Federal Reserve is going to be very data-dependent on the criteria for determine the next raises. Finally, the issue of how they were going to drop the issue of aggressive hikes was not found, until they really saw that inflation is continuously giving way.

“We see an oil that is rising a little above 1.5% with a WTI above 89 (dollars per barrel), the euro very stable at that 1,101; the currencies of the region also correcting something after the euphoria for having known the text of the Fed: we see a Mexican peso that goes back below 20, 19.97 more or less; a weakening Chilean peso, although here too The GDP data in that country influences what was not expected, a Brazil standing strong at a support of 5.15″, added Nates.

Similarly, it should be noted that oil prices ended higher on Wednesday, after a strong and surprising drop in commercial crude oil reserves in the United States.

A barrel of North Sea Brent for October delivery gained 1.41% to $93.65. Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for delivery in September gained 1.82% to 88.11 dollars.

Still, oil remains far from this year’s highs, with Brent even hitting 91.51 for the day, a level it hasn’t hit since mid-February, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Stockpiles in the United States allowed crude to regain some ground lost this week on recession fears. after not very encouraging indicators in Europe and Asia that could affect the demand for black gold.

According to the US Energy Information Agency (EIA), commercial oil and gasoline stockpiles fell in the week ending August 12: Crude stocks fell 7.1 million barrels (mb), to 425 mb, and those of gasoline fell 4.6 mb.

According to the experts at the BVC, today the dollar is expected to fluctuate between 4.00 pesos as a maximum point, while the lows are very close to the values ​​seen yesterday, Wednesday, taking into account that there is no strong pressure in the market, so the upward trend will continue.

*With information from AFP.