Dollar in Colombia today October 6 – Financial Sector – Economy

The dollar continued to rise in Colombia this Thursday and during the day it was negotiated on average at 4,626 pesos, practically equal to the maximum day in history that was July 12 of this year, when it was negotiated during that day at 4,627 pesos on average.

On the morning of this Thursday, it was possible to negotiate at 4,657 pesos, very close to the maximum in all history, which was 4,663 pesos, that same July 12.

The average rate this Thursday ended up being 77 pesos more than the representative rate of the current market for the daywhich stood at 4,548.89 pesos.

According to the Set-Fx platform, the currency opened the day with a price of 4,585 pesos and the maximum price reached at 8:48 was 4,657.4 pesos.

On the previous day, the foreign currency it also registered a strong rise and erased the losses that it had added at the start of the week between Monday and Tuesday.

capital taxes

The escalation of the currency this Thursday is recorded a day after President Gustavo Petro said that raising the rates of the Bank of the Republic does not work to contain inflation.

According to the Colombian president, if interest rates are being raised to prevent capital flight, a transitory tax could be imposed on these flows.

The peso accumulates and leads the devaluation of the currencies of the region

On the morning of this Thursday, in the midst of the rise in the dollar, Juan David Ballén, director of Analysis and Strategy of the brokerage firm Casa de Bolsa, said that with the dollar’s all-time highs on the day, the peso “accumulates and leads the devaluation of the currencies of the region with more than 3 percent. Suggesting to carry out capital controls is a bad idea, it will generate a greater devaluation, inflation, rates and decrease“.

On Wednesday, Mauricio Cárdenas, former Minister of Finance, had written on his Twitter account, in relation to this issue, that the Issuer’s board “does not have the power to adopt taxes, what it does is make capital inflows or outflows more expensive with exchange measuresas compulsory deposits”.

But he also pointed out that a measure in this sense “would be suicide. The stampede of capital would generate more devaluation and more inflation”.

Placing some limitation on the free movement of capital would affect the financing of the Government

For his part, Munir Jalil, Chief Economist for the Andean Region of BTG Pactual, said: “Putting some limitation on the free movement of capital would affect not only the financing of the Government today, but also in the future, since these investors will prefer other countries that do not have these restrictions and allow them to enter and leave freely”.

According to Petro’s comments, to contain inflation it is better “tax reform for large fortunesthe fertilizer subsidy, the agrarian reform, food in poor neighborhoods and the change in the energy rate formula”.