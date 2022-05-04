Dollar in Peru today, May 3, 2022 – Exchange rate: The dollar closed at S/ 3,819 | ECONOMY

The dollar price in Peru closed down on Tuesday, while agents weigh risks on the eve of the end of the meeting of the US Federal Reserve, from which announcements are expected regarding increases in the reference cost of money.

The exchange rate ended at S/ 3,819 per dollara decline of 0.44% compared to Monday’s close at S/ 3.836, according to data from the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCR).

So far this year, the greenback accumulates a decrease of 4.31% compared to the last price of 2021, at S / 3,991.

“Today’s session began with the opening of the market at S/ 3.8170. There was offshore demand in the morning, approximately S/ 40 million, and mixed flows from local corporations. US$ 273 million were traded in the market at an average price of S/ 3.8195. The fall of exchange rate it is a correction from last week, basically in line with the appreciation of the region”, said Alexander Javier, Forex trader at Renta4 SAB.

In addition, today the Congressional Labor Commission approved the withdrawal of the AFP for 4 ITU, which authorizes members of the private system to withdraw the amount up to 18,400 soles.

On the other hand, in the parallel market or the main exchange houses, the dollar it was bought at S/ 3,800 and sold at S/ 3,835, according to the portal quantumestaeldolar.pe.

At a regional level, the currencies and stock markets of Latin America operated unevenly on Tuesday, while agents weigh risks on the eve of the end of the meeting of the US Federal Reserve, from which announcements are expected regarding increases in the reference cost of money.

According to Reuters, investors are preparing for the Fed’s biggest rate hike since 2000, amid a wave of monetary policy tightening by other central banks.

“Markets continue to bet on an encouraging outcome at the Fed meeting starting today, where a 50 basis point rate hike is expected, with an outward possibility of an even more aggressive move, in the fight of the US central bank to control inflation. said Ricardo Evangelista, of ActivTrades.

Dealers also reviewed crude price movement, which eased on concerns over demand prospects due to prolonged COVID lockdowns in China, offsetting support for a potential European oil embargo on Russia for its actions. in Ukraine.nes in Ukraine.