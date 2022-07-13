dollar is trading close to 21 units – El Financiero

The Mexican peso It stayed close to the ceiling of 21 units per dollar at the end of the session on Tuesday, with which it obtained its second consecutive closing with losses against the dollar.

The Mexican coin ended the day with a depreciation of 0.49 percent, or 10.17 cents, and the exchange rate It stood at 20.83 pesos per dollar, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

During the day, the peso traded in a maximum range of 20.93 and a minimum of 20.72 units per greenback.

In bank window, the green ticket is sold at 21.35 pesos per dollar, according to data from Citibanamex.

The dollar index (dxy) that measures the strength of US currency lost gains presented at the beginning of the day with a decrease of 0.07 percent in the 108.08 points.

For the Bloomberg dollar index (bbdxy) the drop was 0.01 percent, reaching 1,291.24 units.

Specialists agree that the depreciation of the Mexican peso It continues to be due to the strengthening of the US dollar and the inflation figure for the month of June, which is about to be announced and which could be above the May reading that was recorded at 8.6 percent.

In the money market, the yield on the 10-year bond in the United States loses 0.039 basis points, at 2.95 percent, while the 10-year M bond in Mexico falls 0.007 basis points, at 9.34 percent.

The euro-dollar parity reached a minimum price of 1.0000 and a maximum of 1.0074, a range in which it had not been for two decades, to remain at a level of 1.0043 dollars, a slight appreciation of 0.03 percent compared to the data of the day previous.