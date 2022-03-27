Dollar price: Exchange rate rose again at today’s close, March 25

Today, friday march 25the dollar in Peru closed the week resuming its upward trend.

Next you know the dollar price in the interbank market and the price for sale in money changers and financial entities.

How much is the dollar today in Peru

At the end of this day the exchange rate it went from S/ 3,737 to S/ 3.74 at the interbank level, according to information from the Central Reserve Bank (BCR).

During the start of this session I would change the greenback fell for the fourth consecutive day to S / 3.71, but then cut losses and again registered a slight rise.

With this, at the close of today the price of the dollar rose around 0.10% in the Peruvian market.

Despite this upward result, so far this year the dollar it still accumulates a drop of 6.29% compared to the price registered in 2021.

During the beginning of the day, the Reuters agency reported that the dollar fell globally while Latin American currencies rose.

The currencies of Latin Americaincluding the Peruvian sol, rose as investors backed assets linked to commodities, whose prices have soared on supply concerns amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

However, the market remained volatile and the dollar closed the week higher as pressure increased for the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to impose new measures in the fight against inflation.

It is worth mentioning that the dollar has benefited from its status as a safe-haven asset and the conflict in Ukraine has raised expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates.

At the local level, Allison Pérez, foreign exchange trader for Renta4 SAB, indicates that today the market was quite volatile due to a strong flow of supply from corporates and off shore, while the demand came from the expiration of Exchange Swaps for S/ 910 million. .

Dollar price for buying and selling

The platform, how much is the dollar.pe, indicates that in the parallel market the dollar the dollar is bought at S/ 3.72 and sold at S/ 3,755 on average.

While in digital exchange houses, the green ticket is bought at approximately S / 3.73 and sold at about S / 3.76.

Furthermore, in the banks It is estimated that the purchase price of the dollar is between S/ 3.61 and S/ 3.70 and for sale it is between S/ 3.79 and S/ 3.86.