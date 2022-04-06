Dollar price today April 5, peso loses 15 cents

Today, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9972 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 15.43 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.9615 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the exchange parity between the Mexican peso and the US dollar swung in favor of the latter after the FED governor’s comment that points to the possibility that the interest rate will rise by 50 basis points.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9615 – Sell: $19.9615

HSBC : Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.10

Banamex : Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.48

Bancomer: Purchase: $19.32 – Sale: $20.22

Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15

Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

IXE: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30

Monex: Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.62

Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40

Santander: Buy: $19.03 – Sell: $20.54

Exchange: Purchase: $19.4930 – Sale: $20.5140

Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $45,864.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.98 pesos, for $26.11 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

