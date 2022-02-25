Dollar price today February 24, peso loses 32 cents

Today, Thursday, February 24, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5468 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 32.77 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.5923 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, with the development of a war, interruptions in global supply chains could be expected that disrupt international trade, in addition to pushing up the prices of raw materials, with special emphasis on the energy sector.

It is also expected that the war will lead to adjustments in the forecasts of inflation in the different nations of the world. He points to the rise in the price of aluminum, which reaches historical records, while natural gas in Europe increases by almost 36%.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5923 – Sell: $20.5923

: Buy $20.5923 – Sell: $20.5923 HSBC : Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Buy: $19.94 – Sell: $21.08

: Buy: $19.94 – Sell: $21.08 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.81

Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.81 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10 Monex: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $21.15

Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $21.15 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $21.14

Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $21.14 Exchange: Purchase: $20.0301 – Sale: $21.0406

Purchase: $20.0301 – Sale: $21.0406 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.20

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 38,276.4 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.02 pesos, for $27.52 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

