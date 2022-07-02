Dollar price today July 1, peso loses first week

Today, Friday, July 1, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.2669 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. In this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.2377 units. This means that the peso loses 10.24 cents compared to the last report of the Banxico.

At the weekly level, the local currency registered a decline of 36.41 cents compared to its closing on the previous Friday (19.8736), according to the Banxico registry.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, between the minimum value reached so far this year -registered on May 31 last- and today’s maximum exchange rate, the difference is one peso, which represents the depreciation suffered by the local currency during the month of June.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2377 – Sell: $20.2377

: Buy $20.2377 – Sell: $20.2377 HSBC : Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.54

: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.54 Banamex : Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.71

: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.71 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.72

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.72 Banorte: Buy: $19.11 – Sell: $20.51

Buy: $19.11 – Sell: $20.51 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.64

Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.64 IXE: Buy: $19.08 – Sell: $20.51

Buy: $19.08 – Sell: $20.51 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.88

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.88 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.62

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.62 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.51 – Sale: $21.05

Purchase: $19.51 – Sale: $21.05 Exchange: Purchase: $19.7510 Sale: $20.7780

Purchase: $19.7510 Sale: $20.7780 Banregio: Purchase: $19.41 – Sale: $21.00

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,466.4 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Friday, peso opens July losing ground

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.12 pesos, for $24.49 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.