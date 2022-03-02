Dollar price today March 1, peso loses 11 cents

Today, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6585 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 11.85 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.6397 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, in the international context, the increase in oil prices stands out, since the barrel of WTI once again exceeded the ceiling of 100 dollars since the beginning of the session in the financial markets, which remain concerned about the development of the war in Ukraine and the increases have continued ever since.

On the local scene, he explains how remittances they had a decrease last January, as usually happens every year as it is a seasonal phenomenon and although these foreign currency shipments are not counted as part of the national GDP, they are an incentive for consumption in the Mexican economy.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6397- Sell: $20.6397

: Buy $20.6397- Sell: $20.6397 HSBC : Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $20.70

: Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $20.70 Banamex : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.13

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.13 Bancomer: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.89 Banorte: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50 IXE: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10 Monex: Purchase: $20.25 – Sale: $21.25

Purchase: $20.25 – Sale: $21.25 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.39 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.26

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.26 Exchange: Purchase: $20.1630 – Sale: $21.1760

Purchase: $20.1630 – Sale: $21.1760 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.20

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 44,192.5 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.99 pesos, for $27.51 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

