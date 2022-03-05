Dollar price today March 4, peso loses 51 cents

Today, Friday, March 4, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.9540 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The Mexican coin lost the session again, falling 24.01 cents against the spot interbank dollar which closed at 20.8953 units. According to record of Banxicoat the weekly level, the peso also had a strong fall of 51.84 cents in the exchange rate. Next, the prices of the dollar in different banks of the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.8953 – Sell: $20.8953

: Buy $20.8953 – Sell: $20.8953 HSBC : Buy: $20.41 – Sell: $21.14

: Buy: $20.41 – Sell: $21.14 Banamex : Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.43

: Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.43 Bancomer: Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.21

Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.21 Banorte: Purchase: $19.75- Sale: $21.15

Purchase: $19.75- Sale: $21.15 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.40

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.40 Monex: Buy: $20.56 – Sell: $21.56

Buy: $20.56 – Sell: $21.56 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.59 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30 Santander: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $21.55

Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $21.55 Exchange: Buy: $20.44 – Sell: $21.47

Buy: $20.44 – Sell: $21.47 Banregio: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $21.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $39,038.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.99 pesos, for $27.71 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

