Dollar price today October 10, peso starts with gain

Today, Monday, October 10, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.9594 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances 5.66 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 19.9736, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.0302). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

For the second consecutive day, the local currency advanced, in a context where the economist Gabriela Siller highlights a global aversion to risk due to an escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine, but in the case of Mexico, the peso turned out to be one of the few currencies which gained ground due to its distance from the armed conflict and its economic dependence more on the US than on China, as is the case in other Latin American nations.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9736 – Sell: $19.9736

HSBC : Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.24

Banamex : Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.51

Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.72

Banorte: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.19

Scotiabank: Buy: $19.56 – Sell: $20.31

IXE: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.21

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.70

Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33

Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.62

Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.08

Exchange: Purchase: $19.4554 – Sale: $20.4689

Banregio: Purchase: $19.02 – Sale: $20.71

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,243.3 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.37 pesos, for $22.08 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

