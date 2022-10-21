Dollar price today October 21, peso gains 14 cents

Today, Friday, October 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9190 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The Mexican peso managed to appreciate at the session level and at the weekly level. Compared to this Thursday, the local currency recovered 12.38 cents. And compared to last Friday’s result, the peso advanced 14.43 cents. According to Banxico data, the spot interbank dollar closed this day at 19.9345 units. This is how the greenback is listed in different banks in the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9345 – Sell: $19.9345

HSBC : Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.30

Banamex : Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.54

Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.74

Banorte: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.27

Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.53 – Sale: $20.30

IXE: Buy: $18.83 – Sell: $20.24

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.72

Monex: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.22

Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.62

Santander: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.04

Exchange: Purchase: $19.47 – Sale: $20.47

Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.69

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,163.40 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.65 pesos, for $22.52 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

