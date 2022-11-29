Business

Dollar price today Tuesday, peso opens session with appreciation

Today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the dollar trades at 19.1399 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. On the other hand, according to the latest report of the Banxicothe dollar ended yesterday Monday at 19.3005 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso continues to appreciate and is close to reaching 19 pesos per dollar, a level not seen since before the pandemic.

After breaking the level of 19.18 pesos per dollar, the next technical level to break is 19.00 followed by 18.86 pesos per dollar, a level not seen at a close since February 20, 2020.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.3005 Sell: $19.3005
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74
  • Banamex: Buy: $18.71- Sell: $19.85
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Buy: $18.20 – Sell: $19.60
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $18.97 – Sell: $19.69
  • IXE: Buy: $18.29 – Sell: $19.58
  • Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.60 – Sell: $20.70
  • Monex: Buy: $19.80 – Sell: $20.33
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $20.02
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.05
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.47
  • Banregio: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.71

As for the bitcoinat this moment it is at $16,413 with an upward trend in real time.

Referring to euroit is quoted at $19.77 pesos, for $22.89 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

