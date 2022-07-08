Dollar reaches almost parity with the euro for the first time in 20 years

WASHINGTON. — The dollar has strengthened so much that it almost reached parity with the euro for the first time in 20 years. The trend threatens to hurt US companies as their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If US exports weakened, so would the economy, which is already slowing.

However, there is a positive aspect to this for Americans: a stronger dollar means a little relief from runaway inflation, because the huge range of products imported into the United States—from cars and computers to toys and medical equipment—become less expensive. A stronger dollar also favors American tourists in Europe.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the US currency against a basket of six foreign currencies, has risen almost 12% this year to its highest level in two decades. The value of the euro is just under $1.02 dollars.

The dollar’s rise is mainly because the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates more aggressively than other countries’ central banks to try to cool the highest inflation in four decades.

As interest rates rise, the yield on US Treasury bonds rises, attracting investors seeking higher yields than in the rest of the world. The growing demand for dollar-denominated securities in turn strengthens the value of the currency.

Another factor helping to make the US currency more attractive is that despite concerns about a potential recession in the US, “the economy is on firmer footing than Europe’s,” said Rubeela Farooqi of consultancy High. Frequency Economics.

The euro has not fallen below the dollar since July 15, 2002. On that day, the euro quickly broke through parity as the huge trade deficit and accounting scandals on Wall Street caused the US currency to plunge.

This year, The euro has weakened largely due to growing fears of a recession in the euro countries. The war in Ukraine has magnified oil and gas prices, hitting European consumers and businesses.