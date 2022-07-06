Dollar reaches another new all-time high this Tuesday – Financial Sector – Economy

The price of the dollar again broke its record from the previous Friday, standing on average at 4,258.49 pesos, value that will serve as the basis for calculating the representative market rate (TRM) that will govern on Wednesday of this week. According to the Electronic Trading System of the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC), the average value of the currency this day was about 60 pesos above today’s official rate of 4,198.77 pesos.

The first working exchange day of this week, after the festive bridge in Colombia and the celebration of July 4 in the United States (Independence Day) began with a strong appreciation of the dollar not only in Colombia but also against the main currencies of the world, especially those of emerging economies, given investors’ fears of a sharp slowdown in the global economy.

In Colombia, the dollar reached a level of 4,300 pesos, a value never seen before. The currency was only 20 pesos from that price, this is a rebound of more than 81.2 pesos only on Tuesday.

So far this year, the Colombian peso has devalued about 5.5 percent and 11.2 percent in the last year.

The rebound of the dollar in the Colombian market occurs in a context in which the value of a barrel of oil lost more than 10 percent this morning and was trading on the London market at over 102 dollars a barrel, given fears of a slowdown. of the planet’s economy.

