Dollar repeats bullish opening and its objective would be up to $860

The exchange rate opened again pointing to the rise, after reaching a maximum of $858 on Monday – its highest levels of the year -, in the midst of a sharp drop in the spot price of copper.

This Tuesday, the dollar opened at $845 and broke through $850 after some early opening moves.

Francisco Román, senior market analyst at XTB Latam, highlighted that the dollar index had an escalation, “reaching prices not seen since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, thanks to concerns about the economic impact of the confinements in China due to covid-19 and possible large interest rate hikes in the United States.

The expert added that the greenback always works as a safe haven asset for the market in the face of risks such as war and the pandemic in Asia.

In internal matters, the Government reached an agreement with the CUT to raise the minimum wage to $400,000 from August 1.

Another of the issues to be discussed in said agreement was the contribution to families to be able to face the rise in food caused by inflation, “which by the way is seen in all parts of the world,” recalled Román.

“In the event that inflation in our country exceeds 7%, it was specified that the increase would be $410,000 as of January 2023,” said the analyst, referring to the agreements between the Executive and the CUT.

All in all, the exchange rate is in the resistance zone of $845, which, if exceeded, could once again seek values ​​close to $853 as its first objective and $860 as its second objective.

Source: biobiochile



