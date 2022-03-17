Dollar rose for the second consecutive day today, Tuesday, January 15

Today, Tuesday, March 15, the dollar closed the exchange session rising for the second consecutive day.

This afternoon the exchange rate it went from S/ 3,733 to S/ 3.74 at the interbank level, reported the Central Reserve Bank (BCR).

During this day the price of the greenback it rose around 0.20% in the Peruvian market.

But, despite these results, the BCR estimates that so far this year the dollar still accumulates a decline of 6.29% compared to the price registered at the end of 2021.

According to the Reuters agency, on this day most Latin American currencies showed losses against the dollar.

This was caused by a greater aversion to risky assets, such as the currencies of the region, due to the progress of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, the lower interest in risk currencies was due to the increase in coronavirus cases reported in China, a country to which the Latin American economies export agricultural products and raw materials.

Another international factor that pushed up the exchange rate is the meeting of the United States Federal Reserveafter which a cycle of increases in interest rates is expected to begin in the world’s leading economy.

“Commodities have cooled, in part due to growth risks from China, but rising US rates are becoming a headwind for emerging market rates again, and the Fed don’t reverse this trend. Latam’s outperformance may fade while commodities are pulling back,” said Dirk Willer, global head of macro and asset allocation at Citi.

At the local level, the recent admission to debate of the vacancy motion against the president also generates uncertainty. peter castle.

Dollar price for buying and selling

The platform, how much is the dollar.pe, indicates that in moneychangers the dollar the dollar is bought at S/ 3.71 and sold at S/ 3.75 on average.

In the digital exchange houses, the green ticket is bought at approximately S / 3.73 and is sold at about S / 3.76.

While in the banks It is estimated that the purchase price of the dollar is between S/ 3.66 and 3.70 and for sale it is between S/ 3.79 and S/ 3.86.