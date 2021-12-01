Business

Dollar Stable After Powell, Turkish Lira At Historic Lows By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – The is consolidating this Wednesday after strong gains on the eve of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the Fed will accelerate tapering starting with its December meeting.

The dollar index is nearly stable at 96, down 0.1% to 1.1328, after hitting 1.1258 on Tuesday, up 0.3% to 113.4, at 1.3316 ( + 0.2%), while the is gaining 0.4% at 0.7153, rebounding from annual lows.

Driving the dollar were the words of the Fed issue Jerome Powell on quantitative easing, which fueled rumors of an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike as noted by the CME futures and interest rate swap contracts.

“At this point, the economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are higher, so it is appropriate, in my view, to consider ending the tapering of our asset purchases, perhaps a few months earlier,” Powell said, indicating furthermore, that it is the right time to “withdraw the transitory word when it comes to inflation”.

At its November meeting, the Fed said it will cut bond purchases to as low as $ 15 billion per month, but an acceleration of tapering could see QE end before June 2022, with a Fed Funds hike in sight. Powell’s hearing will continue this afternoon, while the release of ADP’s non-farm payrolls this afternoon will introduce Friday’s non-farm-payrolls.

Elsewhere, it rose 0.1% to 6.3661 six-month lows of 6.3596, with the yuan resilient following the release of the better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing PMI in November.

The Turkish lira is down 0.1% to 13.4557, after low levels on the eve, with traders worried by Powell’s comments and the divergence with the fiscal policies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who insists on reducing costs. loan despite 20% inflation.

