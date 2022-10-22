Dollar: the position of the Government before the records of the US currency – Financial Sector – Economy

The week that ended has been the most eventful in history for the dollar market in Colombia, which during all business days it broke records consecutively, reaching a new ceiling of 4,913.24 pesos per dollar as the official price that governs from yesterday until tomorrow, Monday.

An upward escalation of a few days much more pronounced than that seen in the weeks after the presidential elections and than that seen at the beginning of the pandemic, when the currency exceeded, for the first time, the barrier of 4,000 pesos.

The Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo acknowledges that this is a situation that worries the Ministry of Finance, but on which he considers that in the local market there has been an “overreaction” to the international trends of devaluation of different currencies with respect to the dollar, originated in the rise in rates of the United States Federal Reserve to contain inflation.

In the recent forum on tax reform organized by EL TIEMPO, the official stressed that international events have weighed on the trend of the Colombian currency with respect to the US currency, noting, for example, that the pound sterling is doing this moment worse than the Colombian peso.

However, he did acknowledge that the behavior of the currency in the last week has weighed on the perception in the financial markets about some statements by some colleagues (from the cabinet), specifically regarding the issue of oil, a situation that has generated a lot of concern, because it is the main export product of Colombia, which today generates most of the foreign exchange for the country.

Nevertheless, Ocampo flatly ruled out that the tax reform has become as such a factor that generates greater devaluation pressurea few weeks before the final examination of the tax reform in the plenary sessions of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“Obviously the Public Credit Directorate talks with the investor and especially with the intermediaries of that market and they do not mention the tax reform as a factor of volatility in the dollar,” he added.

putting out the fire

For this reason, and in the midst of a currency that did not react downward during the week despite several clarifications from officials such as the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, and President Gustavo Petro, Minister Ocampo said that “I want to be very emphatic that there is a commitment to macroeconomic stability.”

The Ministry of Foreign Trade will act in order to increase Colombian exports to the US.

“There will be no exchange control, and the government has not proposed it; there is the issue of guaranteeing fiscal adjustment, and it was a message in Washington,” he also indicated.

Regarding the relationship between the price of the dollar and the trills on the fate of oil and gas exploration and production contracts, he also specified that the export transition towards non-oil products will be guaranteed, but gradually that allows the country to continue receiving foreign exchange from the mining and energy sector.

To do this, together with the Ministry of Commerce, an exercise is being carried out to determine which oil exports in particular the country requires in order to have a good amount of foreign exchange from exports. And this will be complemented by the announcement, in a few weeks, of an ambitious program of non-mining energy exports in which, according to Ocampo, there is additional potential to trade with Venezuela.

In this regard, President Gustavo Petro trilled that “the Ministry of Foreign Trade will act in order to increase Colombian exports to the US.” Even if the estimates indicate that the current oil exploration and production contracts do not guarantee the resources required by the State, the option of signing additional contracts would be considered.

Apart from the noise generated by the declarations and trills of high government officials, the head of public finances reiterates that the clear message will continue to be given, as President Petro said, that there will be a responsible economic policy. “My commitment as Minister of Finance is to guarantee the macroeconomic stability of this country,” he stressed.

without intervention

And regarding measures such as intervening in the exchange market, he pointed out that this has neither head nor tail, since Chile, for example, spent 25,000 million dollars trying to avoid devaluation and “they were not successful while Colombia has not sacrificed or a single dollar of international reserves.

For this reason, Ocampo mentioned actions such as continuing to tell, in a very clear way, to the agents of the foreign exchange market, including those that intermediate the Treasury Bonds (TES), for example, that Colombia is credible and that “we will continue to be credible”.

The message to the markets is that the country has a responsible fiscal policy, as well as a responsible export policy, which are the issues that most concern foreign investors.

“We have a sufficiently large level of international reserves, as well as access to the flexible credit line of the International Monetary Fund. Solidity for investors is total”, he pointed out.

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS WRITING

