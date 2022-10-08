Dollar: this fell with the government’s announcement of not setting exchange control – Financial Sector – Economy

Although the government ruled out on Thursday night the possibility of imposing a exchange controls or taxes on capital income, comment of the President Petro which helped the dollar mark a new all-time high that day (4,627.61 pesos), the US currency had a weak downward correction of 22.3 pesos yesterday Friday.

As it is remembered, the trills of the president in his account of Twitter contributed to the dollar rebounding on Thursday more than 108 pesos during the day, although on average for the day its rebound was close to 79 pesos.

For market analysts, there are other forces that continue to exert pressure on the exchange rate, which is why the chances are that it will remain above 4,500 pesos.

A phenomenon that is not exclusive to Colombia, since the dollar has been strengthening against the vast majority of world currencies in recent months.

On the last day of this week, the US currency fell to a minimum of 4,577.11 pesos, that is, more than 50 pesos compared to the official rate for that day of 4,627.61 pesos. However, the representative market rate (TRM) in force for this weekend and next Monday it was established at 4,605.29 pesos.

Juan Eduardo Nates, senior foreign exchange associate at Credicorp Capital, pointed out that after the Minister Ocampo came out to deny the possibility of any exchange control, but in an environment where a tax reform is being debated, it was possible for the dollar to fall below 4,600 pesos.

However, due to the complex international environment, with clear signs of a global recession, by the end of 2022 and 2023, it is clear that the currency will remain strong compared to other currencies.

The consensus of several analysts points to the dollar it will remain above 4,500 pesos for the end of the year. But they do not rule out that in the coming days the currency could reach new all-time highs, even that a price above 4,760 pesos is paid.

“Those are technical projections, but everything will depend on what may happen in the local economy,” said the expert.

