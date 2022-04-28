Dollar today in Colombia close to 4,000 pesos, more than 100 pesos compared to days ago

The behavior of the dollar today (April 27) is on the rise and very close to 4,000 pesos. The opening price of the coin this Wednesday was 3,955 pesos, above the 3,947.63 pesos that govern as the Market Representative Rate (TRM).

The upward trend has been maintained during the morning today and the dollar has already reached 3,987 pesos as the maximum price, very close to reaching the barrier of 4,000 pesos, a value that has not been registered since January 20 of this year.

Dollar today: behavior of the currency this April 27, 2022

According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, the currency registers a minimum price of 3,947.50 pesos and an average of 3,969.67 pesos so far this day.

In recent days the US currency has risen more than 100 pesos and analysts estimate that it could reach 4,100 pesos prior to the presidential elections in Colombia, next May 29. The Colombian peso is already the third most revalued emerging currency so far in 2022, with 3.09%.

In contrast to the behavior of the currency, The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) opened this Wednesday with a drop of 1.03% and stood at 96,206 dollars a barrel, thus moving away from the psychological barrier of 100 dollars.

At the start of the day, the WTI futures contracts for June delivery were up $1.05 from Monday’s close. The US reference crude thus lost value again due to the restrictions of covid-19 in China and its potential impact on demand.

With EFE.