Dollar today | Price of the dollar today in Colombia September 07, 2022 | Finance | Economy

The dollar in the Colombian market experienced a day of strong changes and volatility. Although in the first minutes of trading it reached close to $4,500 this Wednesday, in the course of the day its price deflated and ended 35 pesos below the TRM of the day.

(Dollar at $4,500? Reasons why the currency is approaching that price).

At the start of the session, the foreign currency reached a maximum price of $4,500, but then fell flat and closed at an average price of $4,445, that is, it lost 35 pesos, after rising $18.

In Colombia, so far in 2022, the dollar has registered an increase of nearly $500, which represents a devaluation of more than 12%, while in the last twelve months the devaluation has already reached 18%.

Despite the drop in the day, the upward trend continues

Dollar market analysts say that at the international level the strength of the US currency increases due to the expectation of a rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to deal with inflation in that country.

According to an analysis by Grupo Bancolombia, “This behavior of the currency in the country was catalyzed by a risk-off environment in the markets. In fact, the non-manufacturing PMI from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) continues in expansionary terrain (56.9), driven by an increase in orders due to low inventories, the strength of the labor market and the moderation in producer prices, would reaffirm expectations of an adjustment of at least 75 basis points (0.75%) by the Fed”.

On the other hand, says Bancolombia, while uncertainty grows around the next meeting of the European Central Bank, where the most recent suspension in the supply of Russian gas to Europe could limit the magnitude of the next interest rate adjustment, to the extent that inflationary pressures contrast with fears of a recession in the region.

(Will a dollar be possible at $5,000 today in Colombia?).

In this way, the main stock indices lost ground, the dollar strengthened globally, surpassing the 110 level (DXY World Currency Index) and the 10-year Treasury bond yields rose 14.29 basis points to reach a maximum not observed since June.

With this, the transactions of the exchange day reached US$994.08 million.

During the next days, according to the analysis of the Bancolombia Group, the exchange rate could continue above the 20-period average of $4,367 and below $4,534, a level corresponding to the upper Bollinger band (statistical exchange reference index regarding prices).

BRIEFCASE